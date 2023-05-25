HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters are often required to charge headfirst into burning homes. But before they can save you, they have to practice.
Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, firefighters and EMS experts met at 10449 Woodman Road training facility for a live-fire exercise.
According to the division, live-fire training is conducted twice a year — once in the spring, once in the fall — and involves participants being dispatched to planned scenarios. These scenarios include several components, including live fire, forcible-entry obstacles and search and rescue.
With 165 people assigned to each shift each day, it takes six to seven weeks for everyone to go through the training.
According to Henrico Fire Chief Jackson Baynard, this type of drilling is essential for trainees to get a feel for what a real-life fire can be like.
“What this really does is it brings together all of the training that our folks do out there every day — pulling hose, throwing ladders, practicing EMS calls — it brings it into one big scenario for them to practice under live-fire conditions,” Baynard said.
Wednesday’s training served to coincide with the division’s recruitment period, which opened on May 1 and will close on July 3.