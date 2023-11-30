HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is giving back to the community by taking part in a decades-old holiday tradition.

The department announced that it is donating more than 50 bikes sized for children of various ages on Thursday, Nov. 30.

According to the department, the donation is for the Henrico Christmas Mother, a local nonprofit and tradition dating back to 1942 in which community members donate food, clothes, books and toys to people in need in the county.

The Henrico County Division of Police announced that it is giving more than 50 bikes sized for children of various ages to be donated to Henrico Christmas Mother on Thursday, Nov. 30. (Photo: Henrico Police)

More information about Henrico Christmas Mother, including how to make a donation, can be found here.