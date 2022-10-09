HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Madagascar hissing roaches, bess beetles, house spiders and butterflies — those were just a few of the insects on display at the “Henrico Extension Bug Bizarre” festival on Saturday.

Attendees gathered at the Deep Run Recreation Center on the afternoon of Oct. 8 to meet some of the county’s most common multi-legged critters.

The Bug Bizarre, which was free and open to the public, featured live insect displays and children’s activities. Guests learned about entomology, or the study of bugs, through the various insects making cameos at the event — tobacco hornworms, parasitic wasps, different species of roaches, spiders, butterflies, beetles and numerous others.

According to a statement from Henrico County, information was also presented about the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species from Asia that has been making appearances across Virginia more recently. Though the spotted lanternfly has not been found in Henrico so far, the event’s organizers wanted to educate Bug Bizarre attendees about how to identify the insects and be aware of the damage it can cause to trees, crops and plants.

Check out some photos from Saturday below!

