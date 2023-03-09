HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A snake not native to Virginia was found cold and lethargic inside the cabin of a U-Haul box truck in Henrico Wednesday.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control was called to the rescue around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after the ball python was found in the passenger side of the cab.

“We got it wrapped up right away and it started showing signs of very shallow breathing but we feel confident that when we get it back to our facility and put it in a nice warm tank and get it some water, it should make a good recovery,” Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said.

The wildlife control business said the manager of the U-Haul company reached out to the previous driver of the truck, who said they had “absolutely no knowledge of the snake or how it got there.”

Ball pythons are nonnative to Virginia, and are not venomous. The snakes are often purchased as family pets from pet shops and reptile conventions across the country.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control services all of Central Virginia and can be reached at 804-617-7086.