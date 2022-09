A disabled tractor-trailer on Williamsburg Road has caused the road to close temporarily. (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Williamsburg Road in eastern Henrico will be closed “for several hours” due to a tractor-trailer incident.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the disabled tractor-trailer is at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and South Laburnum Avenue. In photos, the truck appears to be stuck underneath a stoplight, with the vehicle slightly folded towards the middle.

Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.