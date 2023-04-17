HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s largest indoor pickleball facility is set to open in Henrico County this winter.

According to Performance Pickleball RVA, the facility will feature 12 indoor courts, six outdoor courts, and an area for spectators. The facility will also host leagues and tournaments and feature a bar, restaurant, and pro shop to entertain guests.

The facility is open to people of all skill levels. In addition, performance Pickleball RVA will provide an “elite staff” of pickleball instructors for individual instructions and clinics.

The facility is set to open in the Regency Square area in December of 2023.

