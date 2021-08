HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pickup truck and trailer overturned on I-295 just before rush hour on Wednesday.

According to Virginia State Police, a Toyota pickup truck was traveling south when the truck and the trailer it was hauling overturned. The crash happened just north of I-895.

The driver was the only one inside of the truck at the time, they had a seatbelt on and were not injured.

State police charged the driver with failure to maintain proper control.