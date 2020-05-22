Police: 1 taken to the hospital after Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash in Henrico County involving a motorcycle and SUV, according to police.
The crash took place on Darbytown Road and Turner Road.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
