1  of  2
Breaking News
Police: 1 taken to the hospital after Henrico crash Trump calls on churches to reopen this weekend, says he will ‘override’ governors if they resist

Police: 1 taken to the hospital after Henrico crash

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

File photo of a Henrico County Police cruiser

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital Friday after a crash in Henrico County involving a motorcycle and SUV, according to police.

The crash took place on Darbytown Road and Turner Road.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events