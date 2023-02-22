HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A 16-year-old boy is facing multiple petitions after carrying a gun into the Academy at Virginia Randolph, Henrico Police said.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, school administrators alerted a Henrico Police School Resource Officer about a weapon on school grounds. Following an investigation, a 16-year-old student was found in possession of a firearm. Administrators were alerted by an anonymous source who submitted a tip to school officials.

The student was transported from the school — located at 2204 Mountain Road — to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention home on three charges. His charges include possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a concealed firearm, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Henrico Police encourages students and parents to report suspicious activity at school. Those with information related to the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or via the P3tips app. Reporters’ identities will remain anonymous.