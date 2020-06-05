Police: 18-year-old man killed in Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Friday that an 18-year-old county resident died from injuries he suffered during an early morning shooting the day before.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Montbrook Ln. after receiving reports of gunfire in the area. Authorities found two victims, a woman and a man, who were not together at the time and who are not related, police said.

The woman was found inside a home with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the man, identified as 18-year-old Brendan Collins, died from his injuries.

Henrico Police ask anyone who may have been in the area or have any information regarding this

incident to contact Detective Egan at (804) 501.5000, call (804) 780.1000 or submit tips on the

“P3 Tip” app on your smartphone device or tablet.

