Police: 2 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Henrico County Thursday morning.

Henrico Police said they received a call around 9:45 a.m. for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Byron Street and Austin Avenue

According to Lt. Matthew Pecka, the preliminary investigation reveals that three vehicles carrying a total of five passengers collided at that intersection, leaving two people dead. Two other people were taken to the hospital, and a driver remained at the scene, Pecka said in an 11:40 a.m. Twitter video update.

Austin Avenue crash update. pic.twitter.com/Vt2vd3hOtl — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 30, 2020

Lt. Pecka called the scene “traumatic,” and said police and fire representatives are still working to piece together what exactly happened.

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route as emergency crews remain at the scene.

Henrico police is on scene of a three vehicle crash at the intersection of Byron Street and Austin Avenue. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/DrugzvRXXQ — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 30, 2020

