Police: 41-year-old woman dies days after being struck on Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman struck while crossing Staples Mills Road Valentine’s Day morning has died, according to police.

The incident occurred Friday morning on the 2400 block of Staples Mill Rd., near Bethlehem Road. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Shelly Johnson.

According to police, Johnson was rushed to a nearby hospital with ‘critical injuries.’ Officers say she was heading to a convenience store when she was struck by a Hyundai sedan.

The driver reportedly remained on scene and assisted with the investigation.

Police add speed nor alcohol were factors were in the crash.

