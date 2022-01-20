Police: 61-year-old woman dies after two-vehicle crash in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Henrico County earlier this week.

On January 18, around 6:24 p.m., Henrico County Police and Henrico Fire Department responded to Cedar Fork Road near Cedar Manor Place after reports of two vehicles crashing.

When officers arrived, a Nissan Pathfinder with three people inside and a Hyundai Sonata with one person inside were located in the middle of the roadway with significant damage.

The driver of the Hyundai was trapped in the vehicle. First responders gave aid and removed her from the vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital and died as a result of her injuries from the crash.

The driver has been identified as 61-year-old Darlene Olive of Hanover County.

The two adults and one juvenile inside the Nissan Pathfinder received minor injuries.

The Henrico County Crash Team is investigating this crash and it remains under investigation. At this point in the investigation, neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this crash.