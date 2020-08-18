Police: 86-year-old Henrico man is missing

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 86-year-old Henrico man is missing.

That’s according to Henrico Police Department, who said Charles W. Farrar went missing around 8:45 p.m. Monday night. Authorities were called to the 500 block of Clauson Road.

Farrar stands 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, with a thin build and full frame glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

LATEST HEADLINES: