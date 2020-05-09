POLICE: A two-vehicle accident on Staples Mill Road results in possible confirmed fatality

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police said they are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash on Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road with one possible confirmed fatality.

The department said they got a call about a traffic accident at about 11:10 a.m. today, and arrived at the scene shortly after. There, police found an SUV had struck the back of a work truck.

There is one possible confirmed fatality from the crash– police said the body is still in the vehicle and waiting to be identified.

The northbound lanes of Glenside Drive and southbound lanes of Staples Mill Road are currently blocked.

Police say this is still an active investigation.

