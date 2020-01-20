Police: Armed man steals cash from Henrico business, flees on purple bike

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for an armed man who they said robbed a Henrico business Saturday afternoon.

According to Henrico Police, a man with a gun walked into a business on the 4400 block of S. Laburnum Avenue around 3 p.m.

The man showed the people inside the business a black semi-auto pistol and demanded they get on the ground, police said.

The suspect ordered employees to open the safe and hand over money. Police said after getting the cash the suspect left the area on a purple bike.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his 30s, average to thin build with a small unkempt beard.

At the time of the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a lime green traffic vest, tan outlined motorcycle goggles and a dark-colored bookbag.

