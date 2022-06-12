HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating a homicide stabbing that occurred in Henrico Saturday night.

At around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the Merchants Walk Shopping Center in the 7500 block of West Broad Street for a reported stabbing.

Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male — now identified as 25-year-old Khalid Naseri of Henrico County — with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot. The officers provided preliminary medical treatment until EMS arrived.

Naseri was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and died.

In a separate emergency call, three males were reported for a related dispute. Police responded to the local hospital where the call was made from and conducted an investigation.

Following the preliminary investigation, all three men were arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Henrico Police identified the three men as Norzaad Nassery, Hamauoun Naseri and Jahadulla Naseri.

All three suspects are in custody at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3 Tips. Both methods are anonymous.