HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A family member of the father and son double homicide victims who were killed inside their Glen Allen home has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to their deaths.

Police have arrested 40-year-old Marvin Jermain Moody, of Glen Allen, who has been charged with two counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 1:40 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, it was reported that officers were investigating in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop.

According to police, officers initially arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. where they found two people dead inside a home in the area, identified as father Albert Moody, 70, and his son Malcolm Moody, 38, according to police.

Police confirmed that Marvin Jermain Moody is related to the victims.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is asked to contact Homicide Det. Breeden at 804-501-5000.