HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has arrested a man in connection to the homicide of another man who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the Fairfield area of the county.

Just after noon on Saturday, Dec. 9, officers responded to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, police said officers were directed to a man with multiple apparent gunshot wounds who was then pronounced dead. Police later identified the man as 25-year-old Damarius Odom, of Henrico County.

During the investigation, police said 20-year-old Reginald Robertson, of Richmond, was developed as a suspect in connection with Odom’s death.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Robertson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with any further information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact homicide detectives at 804-501-5000.