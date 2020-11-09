POLICE: BET actor Bert Belasco found dead in Henrico Hotel room

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 20: Bert Belasco attends the 2011 BET Networks Upfront at the Best Buy Theater on April 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Bert Belasco III, an actor most known for his role on the BET TV show “Let’s Stay Together,” was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday night, according to the Henrico Police Department.

The department said they responded to a hotel located on the 1000 block of of Virginia Center Parkway for a medical emergency on Nov. 8. Once once scene, first responders said they found the 38-year-old actor dead.

Hotel staff told police they received a call to check on Belasco when family and friends could not reach him. They called 911 at 2:52 a.m., and Belasco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Though still in the early stages of the investigation, HPD said there are no signs of foul play and the circumstances of the death do not appear to be suspicious.

TMZ reported Belasco’s father, Bert Belasco Sr., believes the actor suffered a fatal aneurysm.

A co-start from “Let’s Stay Together” tweeted out her heartbreak over his death.

Yvette Nicole Brown, another actress, said she had just talked to Belasco last week and he was excited about his new project.

Belasco is most known for his role on the BET comedy, he has also made appearances in 23 other films and movies including “Pitch,” “Justified” and “NCIS: New Orleans.”

This is an ongoing investigation and HPC said they are working with the Commonwealth’s Medical Examiner’s Office and legal next of kin as they continue to investigate the untimely death of Mr. Belasco.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events