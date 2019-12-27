Police: Bicyclist suffers ‘significant’ injuries after hit-and-run in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A bicyclist was injured following a hit-and-run crash, according to Henrico Police.

It happened in the 11000 block of Nuckols Road just after 3 p.m.

Police said one adult male was taken to the hospital with “significant” injuries.

Friday afternoon’s incident was the second hit-and-run officers have probed. Earlier in the day, an 89-year-old woman was struck and killed.

Anyone with information relative to both incidents is asked to contact police at 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.

