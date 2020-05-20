Breaking News
Police: Driver dies from injuries in Henrico crash

Henrico County

photo courtesy of Henrico police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police said Wednesday that a driver involved in a single-vehicle crash in the area of I-64 west has died from their injuries.

The vehicle crashed into the woods on I-64 west at MM 177 near the exit to I-295. Police closed off a portion of the interstate and traffic was backed up after the crash.

“The left lane of I-64 is open, while the right two lanes and exit 177 to 295 South remain closed for the next two hours while crews work to document the scene,” Henrico Police said in an earlier tweet.

Stay with 8News for updates.

