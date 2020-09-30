Police: Driver disappears in woods following Henrico hit-and-run crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening has fled into a wooded area off Interstate-64, according to Henrico Police.

Police arrived at Penick Road and Cloverdale Street for a reckless driver, authorities said. The driver, who reportedly struck another vehicle, ran away from the scene.

Police add the suspect vehicle was located on the shoulder of Interstate-64.

There is no suspect description at this time.

An investigation is currently ongoing.  Anyone with any information can call Henrico Police at 501-5000.

