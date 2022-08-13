HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane became the site of a deadly crash this morning.

Photo of the intersection where the accident took place. Photo courtesy of Howard Williams.

According to the Henrico Police Department, an SUV was headed south on Osborne Turnpike at around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The driver, identified as 18-year old Jeffery Brooks, struck and killed 49-year-old Carla Holland of Richmond. Brooks hit a second cyclist who was with Holland as well, that bicyclist is in critical condition at VCU Health.

Anette Price lives and works near the scene of the accident. She tells 8News she saw the aftermath of the crash as she pulled into her workplace.

“We were still able to see that someone was in the road and covered up there.” Price said.

Price said Osborne Turnpike has become notorious for its reckless and dangerous drivers — she said she’s seen drivers going well over 80 miles per hour in 55 miles per hour zones.

Steve Sanderford, who went out for a bike ride Saturday morning as well, says this tragedy hits very close to home. He said he’s also had close encounters with drivers and that whether or not alcohol is involved — bike safety is a problem in the Richmond area.

“It’s just particularly sad on a beautiful day like this.” Sanderford said.

The bicyclist reminds community members that everyone you see on the road means something to someone — and urges people to treat bicyclists like they would their own loved ones.

“People sometimes forget, you know, these are dads, these are pappies — I’m a pappy — moms, dads, sisters, brothers, somebody out there.” Sanderford said.

Henrico Police confirm Brooks was intoxicated when he hit the bicyclists. He is currently being held at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office without bond.