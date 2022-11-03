HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teenager has been taken into custody in connection to an October shooting and is facing additional petitions for bringing a gun to his high school.

Henrico Police responded to the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue on Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:58 a.m. for a reported firearm violation. According to police, shots were fired into an occupied vehicle, but no one inside the car was injured.

Henrico Police were able to identify a teenage male suspect in connection with the shooting and obtained petitions for him on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The petitions were for shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor

The juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 3, at Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico. As he was being taken into custody, police discovered that he had a gun.

Police obtained additional petitions for the juvenile for possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The suspect was taken to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and remains in custody

at the Juvenile Detention home.

Police said that there is no active threat to the school.