HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A report of a medical emergency led to police finding a man in a ditch with gunshot wounds on Forest Avenue in Henrico County.

After an 8News viewer alerted the newsroom about a street taped off and a large police presence, we contacted Henrico County Police Division to get more information.

According to police, at 6:42 a.m., units were dispatched to the 200 block of Forest Avenue. When they arrived, they found the adult male victim down with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.

Officers will continue investigating the incident but there is no further information at this time to report. Anyone with information that may help emergency crews is urged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.