HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting on Hillbrook Avenue Sunday night.

Henrico Police said officers were called to the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 for the report of a suspicious situation in the intersection of Emporia Street and Hillbrook Avenue. Upon arrival, officers reported hearing several gunshots and seeing a group of males running from a yard and leaving the scene in vehicles.

Responding officers found a shooting victim in a yard in the 4800 block of Hillbrook Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by police as Earl Young Jr., 44, of Henrico.

While officers were at the scene, a man walked up to officers saying he had been shot as well. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything in this neighborhood around the 9 p.m. hour is asked to contact Det. Z Noah at 804-501-5581.