HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people facing first-degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting that took place in western Henrico County in September are now facing additional charges after police said it was determined their children were with them during the shooting.

33-year-old Deontae Marquel Winston and 36-year-old Katoya Brown, both of the Crewe area of Nottoway County, were arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in connection to the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Julian McClenny of Southampton County, which took place three days earlier in the Short Pump area of Henrico.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, Winston and Brown have been indicted on first degree murder charges, as well as four counts of child abuse with disregard for life. Police said they were charged with child abuse because it was determined that, on the night of the shooting, Winston and Brown had their four children with them in their vehicle.

Both Winston and Brown and set to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 11 for the first degree murder and child abuse charges.