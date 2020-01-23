Police ID person of interest, vehicle in deadly hit-and-run that killed 89-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say they have a person and a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an 89-year-old woman last December.

Pending further investigation, officers are not releasing that information to the public at this time.

Police said Rosa Brown was killed two days after Christmas. Investigators say a vehicle traveling south on E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road hit Brown, who was walking on the road’s shoulder.

A grief-stricken neighbor told 8News in the aftermath of the crash that Brown was a kind woman with grandchildren.

“It’s terrible you know, that no one stopped to see if she was OK. What if she could have been saved?” Erin Yates, Brown’s neighbor, asked through tears.

Anyone with information is still asked to contact Henrico Police.

