Police identify 36-year-old man fatally shot inside SUV in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have identified a man who died from from gunshot wounds over the weekend.

On Saturday, January 8, around 11 p.m., Henrico Police received calls for shots fired around Byron Street and Bolling Road.

Police arrived in the area of the 2700 block of Byron Street to investigate.

On scene, police located an adult male inside an SUV with apparent injuries from a firearm.

Police said 36-year-old Jamaal Bright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continues work into early Sunday morning to attempt to gather more information about the events leading to the deadly incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.