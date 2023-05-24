HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has revealed the identity of the victim in a shooting that occurred near Henrico High School as officials continue to investigate the incident.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, officers were called to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, first responders found a man — now identified as 36-year-old Lavelle Lee Roe, of Henrico County — inside a car with obvious signs of trauma associated with the shooting. Roe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to determine Roe’s exact cause of death.



“While this incident remains under investigation, Henrico Police is looking for any information from community members about what they may have seen or heard in the area as early as 12 p.m., prior to officers arriving at the location,” a spokesperson with the division said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Rosser at 804-501-5247.