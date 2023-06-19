HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a barricade situation that occurred near Richmond Henrico Turnpike on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, officers were called to the 4200 block of Fayette Circle for a reported medical emergency — a woman having breathing problems.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man who they recognized as having multiple warrants out for his arrest. According to police, the man — now identified as 22-year-old Risaiah Lorenzo Wyatt — immediately closed the door of the residence and refused to comply with commands.

Due to the severity of Wyatt’s warrant charges, police closed off several blocks of the neighborhood and told residents to avoid the area.

The barricade situation ended sometime before 8:30 p.m. when officers took Wyatt into custody.

“Wyatt is known to have ties to Henrico County and Portsmouth,” a spokesperson with Henrico Police said. “Wyatt has several outstanding felonies (to be served) but remains in police custody at an area hospital, receiving treatment for matters unrelated to being taken into custody.”

According to 13 News Now, Wyatt was wanted for a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 12. A man and a woman were reportedly hospitalized after they were shot at the intersection of Portsmouth Boulevard and Frederick Boulevard. Wyatt was considered armed and dangerous.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident. Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are continuing to investigate in their jurisdiction. Anyone with information is encouraged to submit anonymous tips online at P3Tips.com.