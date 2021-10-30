Police identify Glen Allen man who was hit and killed overnight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– One man is dead after being hit by a car while walking near an intersection last night.

Henrico Police responded to the crash along eastbound Staples Mill Road (Rt. 33) near Warren Road. Just before 8 p.m. 911 was notified that a man was hit by a car west of the intersection. The man was taken to the hospital and later died due to his injuries.

According to police, the driver stayed at the scene and is working closely with the investigating officer. The driver was not injured.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Robert Wayne Dalton, Jr. of Glen Allen. The crash remains under investigation.

Henrico Police are reminding everyone to wear bright or reflective clothing and to cross roadways at an intersection. Police said specifically this Halloween weekend, all communities should be on high alert as families will be celebrating.