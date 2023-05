HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico police said a 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash along Nine Mile Road.

Authorities responded to the intersection of E. Nine Mile Road and Brick Drive on May 30 for a crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, identified as Justin L. Ambrose of Henrico, died at the scene, according to police. He was 27 years old.

The crash is still under investigation.