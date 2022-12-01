HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of a deadly crash on Cedar Fork Road Wednesday.

According to police, a witness told officers they saw a woman speeding while driving a Chevrolet Equinox north on Cedar Fork Road around 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The witness told police that the car then ran off the road and hit several trees.

Marie Antoinette Woodfolk, 59, of Henrico, was identified as the victim and driver of the Equinox. She was taken to the hospital where police said she died from her injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing, but it is believed speed and a possible medical emergency may have been factors in the crash.