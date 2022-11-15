HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man who was found dead early on Wednesday morning has now been identified, according to the Henrico County Police Department.

Henrico County Police officers responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road Tuesday, Nov. 15 at around 4:40 a.m. for a firearm violation. Once at the scene, officers found one man unresponsive near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene. He has now been identified as Ronnie James Sneed, 38, of Henrico.

Anyone with information on this incident, including nearby businesses that may have video surveillance footage, is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective Hoover at 804-489-7199.