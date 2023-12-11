HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified the man who was found dead in the Fairfield area of Henrico County on Saturday.

At around 11:54 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, officers with the Henrico County Police Division were

dispatched to the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue for the report of a shooting.

During the initial response, officers found a man inside the home, who was dead, with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police identified the man as 25-year-old Damarius Odom, of Henrico County.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives determined Odom’s death to be a homicide. This prompted multiple units within the Division to respond to process the scene.

Police said there is currently no suspect information available to share, as detectives continue to process evidence and follow up on leads.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Homicide Det. Breeden at 804-501-5000.