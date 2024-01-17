HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division was assisted by Virginia State Police in detaining a man on Interstate 95 after he allegedly drove away from police while intoxicated.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, officers were called to the 5400 block of Glenside Drive for a reported suspicious situation.

Upon their arrival, the officers found a man passed out in a vehicle. When officers tried to speak with the man he appeared to be under the influence.

According to police, the man then drove away from police and violated several traffic laws.

“The driver traveled onto I-95 north where officers pursued the vehicle out of concern for the safety of other motorists,” a police spokesperson said.

The man was stopped and detained on the interstate near the Sliding Hill Road exit in Hanover County. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

VDOT reported there were some delays for drivers in Hanover County as police worked to clear the scene. The north right center lane, right lane and right shoulder were reportedly closed.

The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate and charges are reportedly forthcoming.