HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating an armed robbery that the victim said happened in a parking lot outside Short Pump Town Center earlier this week.

According to a series of tweets, Henrico police officers responded to the 11800 block of W. Broad Street on Tuesday, March 21 for a reported robbery in the area. The victim claimed he was near his vehicle in the parking lot when he was robbed at gunpoint by a “male.”

“The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money,” police wrote in one tweet. “Several items were taken from the victim and the suspect quickly left in a silver/gray small SUV.”

Police said surveillance video shows “several people of interest in connection to this case,” in a tweet with photos of two individuals who appear to be in a store.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Det. Fornel at 804-501-7455.