HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in West Henrico that left a man critically injured.

Henrico Police officers responded to Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block of West Broad Street in west Henrico, at 2:52 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a reported shooting.

Police and first responders found an adult male victim and began to treat his injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he is now in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone will information on this incident should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.

