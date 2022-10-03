HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are seeking a suspect in connection to a restaurant vandalism incident that occurred in the county’s west end.

A business owner in the 9000 block of West Broad Street called police on Sunday, Oct. 2, to report that a building, dumpster and fencing were spray-painted with offensive words, according to police.

Police said they suspect the vandalism occurred sometime between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of everyone in our community,” Henrico chief of police Eric English said in a statement. “Acts of intimidation or hatred will not be tolerated in our community. Anyone committing criminal acts will be charged accordingly.”

The Henrico Police are asking anyone with information about the vandalism to contact Det. Stone at 804-501-7176.