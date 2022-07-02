HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is reportedly responding to an active shooting situation in an eastern Henrico neighborhood.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, officers were called to a residence in the 7600 block of Phillips Woods Drive for a reported shooting.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Lt. Matthew Pecka of Henrico Police said that shots were fired both inside and from the home. Two individuals also reportedly ran from the house and were not injured, according to Pecka.

There is currently believed to be more than one person still in the house, according to police. There have been no reported injuries to police officers.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Multiple armored police vehicles have been seen entering the area.

Residents along Phillips Woods Drive are encouraged to remain inside their residences, according to police.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.