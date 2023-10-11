HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has announced it is investigating several “hoax threat calls” that were called into several schools in Henrico County.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, police said several public schools in the county received threatening calls. A spokesperson for Henrico Police said officers responded to those schools and coordinated with school administration regarding the safety and security of students and staff.

Police further said that units proactively responded to some large private schools to address any safety concerns. At around 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, police said all schools were deemed safe.

This comes after an incident at Hermitage High School on Tuesday, Oct. 10, when an employee at the school reportedly received a call referencing a bomb threat and a suspicious person near the school.

After an investigation conducted by officers on Tuesday while students and staff remained under a “lock and hide,” police determined the threat was not credible.

Henrico Police added that the division will continue to investigate the origin of these phone calls. The division said it is working with area partners as part of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.