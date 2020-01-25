Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Henrico following a fatal pedestrian crash, according to county police.

Officers were called to the Route 33 area of Staples Mills Road and Heisler Avenue around 8:15 p.m. Friday following reports of an accident.

8News viewers reached out and said they saw what appeared to be a body in the roadway. Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Pecka later confirmed a pedestrian was fatally struck and died at the scene.

The incident has closed multiple lanes in the area:

The crash affects all three lanes of westbound Rt. 33 and traffic is being diverted onto Hermitage Road to Sandford Drive to Janway Road, back to Rt. 33. Eastbound lanes are not affected. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes while police investigate the crash. Crash Team Detectives are on scene and in the preliminary stages of their investigation. Lt. Matthew Pecka

The victim has not been identified, pending family notification.

