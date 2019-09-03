1  of  4
Police: Investigation underway into Tuesday afternoon homicide in Henrico

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon homicide in Henrico County.

Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka told 8News that officers arrived in the 6800 block of Monahan Road around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. A man was found dead in the area, police said, and the active investigation has led the authorities to close Monahan to traffic from Charles City Road to Darbytown at this time.

No suspect information was shared.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

