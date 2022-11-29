HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a homicide shooting situation at a Walmart parking lot in Tuckahoe.
Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Parham Road for a reported shooting.
Upon their arrival, officers determined the scene to be a homicide. Police said the incident appears to be isolated to the parking lot.
Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate the incident which they say is still active.
