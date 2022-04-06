SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a potential armed robbery involving shots fired near Richmond International Airport.

Police are currently on scene near the 00 Block of S. Airport Drive. A tweet by Henrico Police said the preliminary investigation indicates a possible robbery occurred where shots were fired.

There are currently no known injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 804-780-1000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.