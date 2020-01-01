Police: No evidence of robbery in Henrico County

Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police responded to the 3800 block of Meadowbridge Road on Wednesday afternoon for reports of a robbery in the area.

Once on scene, authorities “could not determine a robbery took place” and changed the call type to a suspicious situation.

