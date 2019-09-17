Breaking News
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Henrico neighborhood

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in a West End neighborhood Tuesday morning.

HPD said they responded to a call for service in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court, off Pump Road, around 10:30 a.m.

A release from Henrico Police indicated that ‘officers were involved’ in the shooting, though none were injured.

One person has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“Henrico Police has activated its officer involved investigations team. No additional details are available at this time.” — Henrico Police

