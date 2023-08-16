HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting which took place in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, the shooting took place in the early evening of Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the area of Interstate 64 and Nine Mile Road. Police have not said whether anyone was shot or if anyone has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Virginia State Police is investigating the incident. Westbound traffic on Nine Mile Road near Gordons Lane will be affected by the investigation for a short time, according to police.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.